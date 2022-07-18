The parliamentary inquiry into the fitness to hold office by suspended Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is hearing evidence from a former senior investigator in the Public Protector’s office, Tebego Kekana.

Kekana is testifying based on his “own knowledge and experience” about the “improper conduct” of the suspended Public Protector. He is testifying over the contentious Public Protector’s report concerning the Bankorp/ABSA lifeboat scandal.

The Public Protector’s report was dismissed by the Constitutional Court in 2019.

Mkhwebane had recommended for the nationalisation of the South African Reserve Bank and a constitutional amendment to change the powers of the Reserve Bank.

Kekana says he had raised his concerns about the recommendations as he believed they were not warranted or legally sound. He says these came soon after a meeting between Mkhwebane and then State Security Minister David Mahlobo.

In paragraph 24 you say: “I did not agree nor did I believe the recommendation was warranted or legally sound. Did you say this to her at any stage,” asked evidence leader Nazreen Bawa.

“Yes, I said that and repeated it to her verbally,” answered Kekana.

And what was the response?

“She didn’t heed my advice or my sentiments,” answered Kekana.

Below is a wrap of some of the testimony that has been heard at the inquiry: