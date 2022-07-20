The HAWKS have arrested a former senior government official in Gauteng in connection with the Free State asbestos roof removal project.

HAWKS Spokesperson, Christopher Singo says she will appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

This will bring the number of accused in the matter to 17.

Among the accused is suspended African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, former Free State Human Settlement MEC Olly Mlamleli, businessman Edwin Sodi and five companies.

They are facing charges related to the 2014 irregular awarding of the R255 million asbestos contract.

Magashule and ten others to appear in court over the asbestos tender 9 June 2022:

In March, the High Court in Bloemfontein dismissed an application by Magashule and three others to have charges against them dropped.

Magashule is challenging the high court judgment. He has escalated his legal battle to the Supreme Court of Appeal. Last month the pre-trial hearing was postponed to September 23.

This is pending the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling Magashule has maintained that the case is fabricated and is politically motivated. Reported by Palesa Matshane