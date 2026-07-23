Former SAPS clerk in FS jailed over liquor licences

A former South African Police Service (SAPS) employee in the Free State has been sentenced to 15 years after being found guilty of corruption and accepting gratification.

Pitso Miya, a former administration clerk at Welkom Police Station, was convicted by the Lejweleputswa Regional Court for defrauding several victims.

Miya falsely claimed he could assist them to obtain liquor licences and secure employment within the SAPS.

Police say Miya misrepresented himself as a designated liquor officer and accepted money from unsuspecting victims between January and August 2024.

The case was uncovered after one victim reported the matter when the promised liquor licence failed to materialise.

Police spokesperson Mahlomola Kareli says, “Pitso defrauded the victims between January 2024 and August 2024. When he noticed that the net was closing in on him, Pitso decided to resign. Meticulous investigation between Warrant Officer Vusimusi Ngomane and Warrant Officer Jacobus Palm was completed, and the eight dockets were presented in court. The regional court found Pitso Miya guilty of corruption and sentenced him to 15 years’ imprisonment. Eight years of the sentence is suspended on condition that the accused is not convicted of corruption during the period of the suspension.”

-Report by Lebohang Motshweneng