Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni to be laid to rest

The funeral service of former South African Airways (SAA) chairperson, Dudu Myeni is due to take place today in Port Shepstone.

The 60-year old Myeni passed away a week ago after a battle with cancer.

She served on the SAA board between 2012 and 2017, chairing it for the last two years.

At the time of her death, she was facing charges of fraud and corruption, stemming from the findings of the Zondo Commission of inquiry into State Capture.

She also chaired the Jacob Zuma Foundation

Last month, the Johannesburg High Court postponed the corruption case of Myeni and former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa, to November. The case is related to payments of R300 000 from the now defunct Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.