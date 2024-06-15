sabc-plus-logo

Home

Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni passes away

Former
  • Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni addresses an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • GCIS
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former South African Airway (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni has died. This has been confirmed by the J.G. Zuma Foundation. She was 60 years old.

The cause of death is not clear at this stage.

Myeni was also the executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Last month, the Johannesburg High Court postponed the corruption case of Myeni and former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa, to November. The case is related to payments of R300 000 from the now defunct Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.

Spokesperson for the J.G. Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi explains, “It is indeed with a heavy heart to confirm that the chairperson of the foundation Miss Dudu Myeni has passed on last night. Her family is still grieving heavily and is requesting some privacy from the media.”

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES