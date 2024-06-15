Former SAA Chairperson Dudu Myeni passes away

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former South African Airway (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni has died. This has been confirmed by the J.G. Zuma Foundation. She was 60 years old.

The cause of death is not clear at this stage.

Myeni was also the executive chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Last month, the Johannesburg High Court postponed the corruption case of Myeni and former Bosasa director, Trevor Mathenjwa, to November. The case is related to payments of R300 000 from the now defunct Bosasa and its subsidiary, Sondolo IT.

Spokesperson for the J.G. Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi explains, “It is indeed with a heavy heart to confirm that the chairperson of the foundation Miss Dudu Myeni has passed on last night. Her family is still grieving heavily and is requesting some privacy from the media.”

The Foundation confirms with a heavy heart that its Chairperson, Ms. Dudu Myeni passed on last night.

The family is still dealing with these sad developments and will not be entertaining any media enquiries.

The Foundation is requesting the media to respect the family position. pic.twitter.com/7ETkn4BWpE — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) June 15, 2024