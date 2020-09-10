Gary Kirsten says CoachED caters for basic coaches, but also for coaches who aspire to coach at domestic and international level.

Former South African opening batsman and coach Gary Kirsten, who also coached India to World Cup glory in 2011, has designed an online cricket coaching programme called CoachED.

CoachED Cricket is a one-of-a-kind online global cricket coach, education and accreditation programme. The courses have been developed to enable cricket coaches to learn, develop and become an accredited coach without restrictions.

Kirsten achieved a lot as a player. He played 101 Tests and 185 ODI’s for South Africa.

As a coach, he won the World Cup with India in 2011 and took the Proteas to o.: 1 in the world in Test cricket after beating England in a series 2012.

Now, the former opening batsman says he aims to make an impact, helping other coaches from all levels of the game.

“It’s an on online coach education platform. The intention behind it just to create an opportunity for coaches who aspire to become better coaches, that they have access to a body of information that allows them to upskill and become better. I think there are many barriers to entry when you want to become upskilled as a coach around the world.”

He says CoachED caters for basic coaches, but also for coaches who aspire to coach at domestic and international level.

“The coached platform runs over three products which is a library. It’s 11 modules then there’s the basic accreditation, which then is the follow-on from the library. The third product is the elite accreditation, which is a platform for guys that really are aspiring to become top coaches. It’s a 12-week course. There’s a lot of interaction in the course with a lot of fantastic guest coaches that we’ve interviewed that provide information for us.”

The Gary Kirsten Foundation

For years now, Kirsten has been doing great work in Khayelitsha where the Gary Kirsten Foundation has been providing net facilities, equipment and coaching. He also launched the first artificial Cricket Oval in Khayelitsha at the Chris Hani Secondary School.

CoachED has a global footprint, but also incorporates coaches from all over South Africa.

“We were very excited right at the beginning of launching the platform, which was in April. We signed up as many township coaches as we could we got our hands on 80 or 90 coaches and it’s great to see some of them on the platform. Obviously with my foundation, all our coaches have completed the basic accreditation, so it’s good to know they are certified and have the skills to coach a cricket team.

We see this as a real add-on to the CSA levels that you can do and qualify yourself in. It’s great that we have Wandile Gwavu from the Lions; we have Imran Khan from KZN who are on the course currently. JP Duminy and Rory Kleinveldt are some of the players from SACA that are on the course. We have a whole host of school coaches around SA,” says Kirsten.

The prices for the online coaching courses vary from the basic course to the elite accreditation course, while 300 free licenses were given to township coaches.

Kirsten has been a great success as a player and as a coach and no doubt will have a positive impact on the quality of South African coaches in the future.