Former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption case has been postponed to the 1st of August in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Zuma’s reconsideration application to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal is still pending.

He wants a superior court, including the Constitutional Court if necessary, to hear an appeal against Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea. The plea calls for the recusal of the lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer due to alleged bias.

Tuesday’s court proceedings:

The High Court has ruled that should the appeal process be finalised by August 1st, the trial will start on August the 15th.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s spokesperson is Mzwanele Manyi says, “I think it is very important for SA to always err on the side of caution which is not the one that just assumes that we lose, lose, lose. Part of the assumption is what happens if we win, win, win? So we don’t know which is really going to happen. This case must focus on who are the real beneficiaries of these billions? It is not Zuma. So we are looking forward to that day.”