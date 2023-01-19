Former President Jacob Zuma intends to appeal the full bench judgment halting him from giving any further effect to his private prosecution bid pending President Ramaphosa’s court challenge. This was revealed by the former president’s representatives at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg where the criminal matter is enrolled.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg didn’t have the case on the roll on Thursday. But after negotiations, the matter was allocated a Judge to handle. Zuma’s legal representative, Advocate Dali Mpofu tabled his arguments before Judge Ishmael Mohammed.

“Instructions that we have are to appeal the order that was given on Monday, albeit, we know it’s an interim order your lordship knows the law…we have not yet decided which court to approach,” says Adv Dali Mpofu SC, representative of former President Zuma.

The purpose of the High Court appearance by the former President, in his capacity as the private prosecutor, is to ensure that the matter remains on the court roll. The former President is attempting to charge the President in connection with the alleged failure to act on the alleged disclosure of Zuma’s health records.

“We have got a clear way forward that on the 26 May the criminal court will be sitting again and by that time we hope the technicalities would have been cleared. So the next date for these criminal proceedings is the 26th May,” Spokesperson for the JG Zuma Foundation, Mzwanele Manyi explains.

The private prosecution matter was subsequently postponed to 26 May 2023. President Ramaphosa’s court challenge of the validity of the private prosecution itself will be heard in the civil court on the 17th and 18th of May 2023.

