Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana has expressed his deep regret and shock at the passing of the former Premier of the province, Beatrice Marshoff.

She passed away this morning at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto at the age of 66.

Dukwana says Marshoff served the people of the province with great honour and distinction. Marshoff was one of the four female Premiers the Free State has had since the dawn of democracy.

She succeeded the late former Premier Winkie Direko as premier from April 2004 until May 2009.

Dukwana’s spokesperson Sello Dithebe says the Premier has extended his deepest condolences to Marshoff’s family.