Former South African midfielder, John Moeti, has passed away.

The 55-year-old who played 29 internationals for Bafana Bafana between 1995 and 1999, also played for Orlando Pirates and Supersport United.

Moeti played for Pirates when they won the CAF Champions League in 1995, defeating ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast in the final.

He was also a member of the Bafana Bafana squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996.

He fell ill eight months ago and despite special medical care, he passed away in the early hours of this morning.