The Department of Correctional Service has confirmed that former Northern Cape ANC chairperson John Block has not yet been released on parole. This after pictures of Block posing outside the prison wearing a suit and sunglasses went viral on Saturday, sparking speculation that he has been released on parole.

The Department of Correctional Services has now clarified that Block had been granted compassionate leave to attend a family bereavement and remains an inmate.

Corrections Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says Block is yet to be considered for parole.

Block was found guilty of fraud, corruption and money laundering by the Northern Cape High Court in 2015.

He was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in December 2016.

Correctional Services says former #ANC NCAPE chair, John Block – sentenced to 15 years in 2016 for fraud, corruption and money laundering – has not been released on parole. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/nI3bjiBSRl — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) September 4, 2022