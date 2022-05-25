Former North West MEC for Human Settlements and MP Nono Maloi is expected to appear before the Silfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning on a charge of culpable homicide.

Maloi is a contender for the position of African National Congress (ANC) North West chairperson in the upcoming provincial conference.

He was charged for the incident in September 2018.

Maloi, who is also a member of the ANC Interim Provincial Committee (IPC), is one of five party members intending to contest for the position of North West chairperson.

North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame says, “The case against Patrick Nono Maloi is expected to sit at the Stifontein Magistrate’s Court. Maloi is facing a charge of culpable homicide following an incident that happened on the 1st of September 2018 on the N12 near Stilfontein. [During the incident], Pontsho Mogadi Motsamai was the occupant of the vehicle that was allegedly hit by Maloi and lost her life.”