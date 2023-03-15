African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina has confirmed that former Ministers of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Women, Children and People with Disabilities Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu have resigned as Members of Parliament.

This follows their sacking by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he announced changes to his National Executive last week.

Sisulu, Mthethwa and Nkoana-Mashabane failed to make the cut in the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) at last December’s national conference.

Sisulu is the longest-serving member of Parliament.

Nkoana-Mashabane has held several ministerial positions, including international relations and rural development and land reform.

Mthethwa also held several ministerial positions, including being the minister of police.

Newly appointed ministers include Sihle Zikalala, Maropene Ramagopa and Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.