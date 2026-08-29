Former Knysna Mayor Aubrey Tsengwa laid to rest

Former Knysna Mayor, Aubrey Tsengwa , has been described as a servant of the community. The late African National Congress (ANC) Ward 8 councillor was laid to rest on Saturday.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral service in Concordia.

He was shot and killed as he was driving home last week. Three people have since appeared in court in connection with Tsengwa’s murder. Three people have since appeared in court in connection with Tsengwa’s murder. Two more people were shot dead a day after Tsengwa was killed. They were former African National Congress (ANC) councillor, Mandla Matiwane and taxi boss, Mandla Tyololo.

ANC NEC member, David Mahlobo , paid tribute to him.

“ Because of the support that he had, there was a time when we had to come in here. There was a by-election in this ward, a number of challenges that were there. We worked together with all our comrades in this particular area. He received the mandate, despite all the shenanigans, in which he was dismissed as a councillor. But sanity prevailed, because of the intervention that was made. And he got very overwhelming support.”