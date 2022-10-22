The former Mayor of Kannaland in the Little Karoo, Jeffrey Donson, has regained his position during a special council meeting in Calitzdorp.

Donson, who was convicted of statutory rape in 2008, was re-elected mayor after his party, the Independent Civic Organisation of South Africa (ICOSA) tabled a motion of no confidence against the current leadership.

Four councillors from the Kannaland Independent Party and ICOSA attended the special sitting.

The new leadership consists of Keith Jordaan as the municipal manager, with Werner Meshoa regaining his position as the deputy mayor.

“It’s indeed a tragedy that while the DA is trying to do their best in Kannaland in desperate economic circumstances, the government of the area has been handed to a sexual offender while we are fighting GBV. No matter which party is in charge the DA will continue to play as an opposition party in the council,” says Eleanore Bouw-Spies, DA constituency head for Kannaland.