The case of former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer, Louis Tshakoane, his wife Komane and their son Kgopotso will be back in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge, Ekurhuleni on Tuesday.

Tshakoane, who has been on the run for two years, was arrested last week at the funeral of Alex Shakoane, the long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns public relations officer.

Tshakoane was believed to have fled the country with his wife and son in 2020.

Police have been hunting for the three in connection with fraud totalling over R30-million, theft and money laundering.

The report below details proceedings of their previous court appearance: