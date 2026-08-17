Former Jozini Mayor Mathe ditches IFP for Jozini Congress

Former Jozini Mayor Mfananaye Mathe has resigned from the IFP and has joined the newly formed local political party, Jozini Congress.

Mathe previously made headlines following allegations of financial mismanagement at the KwaZulu-Natal Municipality. The allegations prompted the IFP to remove him from his position as mayor last year.

In a WhatsApp response, Mathe says politics is not static and that the focus should remain on improving the lives of communities.

Meanwhile, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says they have noted Mathe’s resignation and wished him well. “We have noted that the former mayor that we dismissed a long time ago has taken the decision to leave the IFP. We dismissed him because of his shortcomings and his inability to perform the duties and functions of the mayorship to the best collective interests of the people. We wish him well in his future endeavours and we will meet him on the 4th of November. He will quickly learn that politics is not a social media and we will work hard to defend and retain Jozini Municipality to protect the situation in that municipality.”