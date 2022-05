Former Joburg Mayor Mpho Moerane has passed away. His family has confirmed this at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Moerane succumbed to injuries following his involvement in a car crash last week.

Moerane was elected the executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg in October 2021, succeeding Jolidee Matongo, who died in a car crash after an ANC election campaign in Soweto.

