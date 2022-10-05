Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underwent tests after feeling ill during prayers on the Jewish Day of Atonement, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Former Prime Minister Netanyahu felt unwell while praying at synagogue. He underwent a series of tests on-site that came out normal and he now feels well,” the statement said.

Netanyahu will undergo further checks at a hospital “to remove any doubt,” it added.

The former premier, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, heads a bloc of right-wing and ultra-religious parties ahead of a general election on November 1.

He has vowed to make a comeback despite standing trial for corruption charges that he denies.