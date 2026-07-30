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Former IDAC head may be recalled by Madlanga Commission

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
  • Investigating Directorate Against Corruption Head Advocate Andrea Johnson appears before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 22 July 2026.
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  • SABC News
SABC News

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC)  head Advocate Andrea Johnson could soon be back before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, despite only concluding nearly a week of testimony on Wednesday.

This follows the emergence of fresh allegations contained in a statement submitted by State Advocate Drushantha Ramsamy, who is currently giving evidence before the commission.

The inquiry has indicated that it intends issuing Johnson with a Rule 3 notice, a procedural step that will allow her to respond to evidence that may adversely affect her.

Advocate Lee Segeels-Ncube, Evidence leader at the commission says, “Chair, the position is that on the 22nd of July, when Advocate  Johnson gave the evidence regarding certain events that occurred in the Mokwele investigation, she mentioned the name of Mrs. Ramsamy and during that evidence, I received personally because I was assisting Advocate Sello, I received a message from a DPCI officer who had indicated to me that Mrs. Ramsay had made certain disclosures to him regarding these matters and had to consult on the matters. That is why I excused myself from those proceedings and discussed it with the NPA, and we arranged a consultation for the 22nd of July while Advocate Johnson was giving her evidence. So we first became aware of these allegations against her during her evidence, and the witness was very clear that she had wanted to give evidence in public.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission | Hearings related to IDAC continue

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