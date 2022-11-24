Former Group Executive of News and Current Affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni, is topping the list of 12 candidates proposed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) MP, Dianne Kohler-Barnard for the SABC Board.

Sub-committee deliberations are underway in search of the most suitable candidates to be recommended for appointment.

Magopeni is followed by Renee Horne and Tseliso Thipanyane.

Others on the DA list include Professor Frans Kruger, Quentin Green, Lance Rothschild, Zolani Matthews, Jack Phalane, Kathutshelo Ramukhumba, Mpho Tsedu, Thembisa Fakude and Kingdom Moshuenyane.

Kohler-Barnard gave reasons why Magopeni, Horne and Thipanyane top the list: “But for me, expertise on the subject that could benefit the SABC, I think was my number one issue. So, my number one choice is Phathiswa Magopeni as the former head of SABC News. Her knowledge is encyclopedic. Dr Renne Horne, I agree with you as a current Board member has shown continuity. Advocate Thipanyane gave a stunning interview, that’s my third choice.”

ANC candidates

The African National Congress (ANC) in the sub-committee of Parliament’s Communications Committee has proposed 13 names to be considered for recommendation to serve on the SABC board.

The first name on the ANC list is former SABC Journalist Dr Renee Horne.

This is followed by two former Board members David Maimela and Dinkwanyane Mohuba.

Lawyer Magdalene Moonsamy and media expert, Frans Kruger, are also on the list.

Others include Dr Oscar van Heerden, Palesa Kadi, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Aifheli Makhwanya, Rearabetsoe Motaung, Lumko Mtimde, Tseliso Thipanyane and Langa Zita.

ANC member of the sub-committee, Lesiba Molala, explained the reasons for the ANC’s proposal.

“Chair, I was saying that we were guided by the following principles. One is continuity, two is gender, three is we are looking at the performance in terms of interviews, and four, we were also considering the issue of youth representation and minorities. Those are the principles that guided this proposal.”

In the video below, the Communications sub-committee deliberations for new the SABC Board: