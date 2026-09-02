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Former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya grilled over R200m cocaine

Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya giving testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 27, 20226.
  • [FILE IMAGE]: Retired Hawks head Dr Godfrey Lebeya giving testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on August 27, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha

Former Hawks national head Dr Godfrey Lebeya is expected to return to the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday to continue his evidence on alleged criminal infiltration and corruption within the police service.

He is expected to come under further scrutiny in relation to the theft of a 541-kilogram cocaine consignment from a Hawks storage facility in Port Shepstone.

The drugs were stolen in November 2021, and no arrests have been made.

Lebeya has testified at the commission that he only became aware of the facility when the drugs were stolen.

His testimony contradicts that of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head General Lesetja Senona, who told the commission that Lebeya had been informed about the decision to store the drugs there.

Lebeya is also expected to face further questions about the handling of the investigation and whether senior officials, including Senona, were properly scrutinised.

The commission goes into recess on Thursday and is expected to resume hearings on 14 September.

Madlanga Commission | Lebeya questioned about Marimuthu’s spouse

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