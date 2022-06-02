Former Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has rubbished claims that she was party to a cover-up.

Former Gauteng Safety MEC Nkosi-Malobane on alleged Meyiwa murder cover-up:

On Wednesday, Adv Malesela Teffo dropped bombshells in court alluding to a witness who will testify that singer Kelly Khumalo shot the soccer star unintentionally.

Khumalo’s attorney, Magdalene Moonsamy says these utterances are tantamount to defamation.

Defence legal team hit back, saying they will be opening criminal charges against Khumalo as well as the production house, Ten10 films.

As the murder trial into what exactly transpired the night soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead,

more theories are coming to light.

Tensions rise on the trial’s sidelines:

Adv Teffo wrapped up his cross-examination of the first state witness, Sgt Thabo Mosia on Wednesday. He also alluded to an eyewitness who will testify to what happened on October 24, 2014 – the night Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

His allegation that the singer who shared a child with Meyiwa was the shooter had led her legal team to speak out.

This saw the defence team hit back with claims of defeating the ends of justice.

The defence is also lodging a criminal complaint against the production company which aired a documentary around the murder prior to the trial beginning.

Teffo also alleged that there was a cover-up which included senior provincial officials. Then Mec for community safety denies any knowledge of this.

Mosia a forensic field officer is still on the stand.

Most of today was spent in cross-examination around the poor storage and handling of the evidence that was taken from the crime scene.

Senzo Meyiwa Trial | Wrap of the trial day with Chriselda Lewis: