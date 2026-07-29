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Former eThekwini subcontractor gets 15 years in jail for cable theft

  • Stolen cables.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC NEWS
SABC News

A former eThekwini Municipality subcontractor has been sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment by the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court for damaging essential infrastructure and possessing stolen electricity cables worth approximately R1 million.

The 37-year-old man was working as a subcontractor for the municipality when he and two accomplices were caught stripping and burning municipal electricity cables near the eMkhomazi Police Station.

The court convicted the trio of damaging essential infrastructure and possessing stolen municipal property before handing down sentences of 15 years, five years and three years’ direct imprisonment respectively.

The eThekwini Municipality said its Electricity and Energy Unit worked closely with police to identify the cables as municipal property, contributing to the successful prosecution and conviction.

The municipality described the outcome as a decisive victory in the fight against infrastructure crime.

It said the stolen and damaged municipal electricity cables were valued at approximately R1 million.

The municipality added that the conviction sends a strong message that electricity theft and infrastructure vandalism will not be tolerated, warning that those who target essential infrastructure will face the full force of the law.

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