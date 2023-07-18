The case of the former eThekwini mayor, Zandile Gumede and 21 others will continue in the High Court in Durban on Tuesday.

On Monday, Judge Charmaine Bolton issued a strong warning to the legal representatives of the accused, against withdrawing in the middle of the trial. This after some legal teams withdrew saying funds had dried up.

The accused are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges relating to a multi-million-rand solid waste tender.

Previously, some of the accused told the court that they failed to pay their legal fees because their accounts were frozen.

Judge Bolton said she would not allow any further delays. “As regards to all the letters I have received about withdrawals by attorneys and council, I just want to place on record that you are not going to easily get that the withdrawal from this court. We have all given an undertaking to proceed with this trial and it would be prejudicial to the rest of the accused if these sort of problem are going to continue arising.

“So, it’s just so this is just a warning in advance that you are going to proceed with the matter whether you like it or not, unless you make other arrangements but this court is not going to adjourn for reasons that attorneys have not been placed in funds and that clients and suddenly applications for withdrawal,” warned Judge Bolton.

Former eThekwini mayor Gumede’s corruption trial to resume with 21 co-accused: