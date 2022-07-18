The trial of the former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 other accused is expected to finally start in the High Court in Durban on Monday.

They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

This is in connection with a 340-million-rand alleged irregular Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2017.

Last month the pre-trial issues were ironed out between the state and defence.

The indictment lists Gumede as a key figure in the case, with the tender being awarded while she was Mayor.

Another prominent accused is the former eThekwini municipal manager – Sipho Nzuza.

During pre-trial proceedings, it transpired that some of the accused do not have funds to pay their legal representatives after their funds were frozen following a court application by the Asset Forfeiture Unit.

