Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is back in the Durban Magistrate’s court today, facing charges of fraud and corruption along with 21 other people, including eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza, municipal officials and several companies.

The charges emanate from a 2017 Durban Solid Waste tender of over R400 million. At the last appearance, the State requested an adjournment to April, but Magistrate Dawn Somaroo raised concerns around another lengthy delay.

The State is today expected to provide the accused with the forensic audit report and indictment.

During a previous court appearance, the court had ordered the State to update the defence teams on the progress of the forensic audit report.

Gumede sworn-in as ANC MPL in KZN

In August last year, Gumede was sworn in as an African National Congress (ANC) Member of the Provincial Legislature in KwaZulu-Natal.

This, despite Gumede’s on-going fraud and corruption case.

She was removed from her position as mayor last year due to poor performance shortly after her arrest. She did however remain an ANC Councillor in eThekwini.

There had been much social and political response to this appointment and the comments range from the ANC ‘recycling corruption’, to ‘zero ethics’, to the party ‘glorifying’ corrupt members.