Earlier this week, former Eskom board chair, Tsotsi concluded his evidence and implicated Ngubane and Klein for wrong doing at the power utility.

Former Eskom board chairperson, Ben Ngubane, has described as disgusting and unfortunate utterances made, calling the power utility’s board the ‘Gupta board’.

This after another former board chair, Zola Tsotsi, testified at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

It is alleged the Gupta family had an influence on who they wanted to serve on the Eskom board and that they allegedly drafted a list of names.

Those who were elected to serve in 2014 came to be known as the Gupta board.

Ngubane is speaking at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

In the video below, Tsotsi recounts government interference with board affairs at Eskom:

Last week, former board member, Venete Klein in her evidence gave reasons that justified why the board paid millions of rands to sack Eskom executives who were suspended in 2015.

Totsi claimed board members members turned against him.

Klein has denied allegations levelled against her but told the commission they could have handled some of the decisions taken by board members better.

Eskom mutually parted ways with three Eskom executives and paid close to R30-million in total for their exit.

Former CEO Tshediso Matona received R6-million exit settlement, while former executive for Eskom Group Capital Dan Marokane received close to R18-million.

Klein believes the exits were justified, given that they had not performed their duties as the board had expected.

In the video below, Eskom Board suspended executives without reason: