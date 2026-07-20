Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan dies: Media

Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, British media reported on Monday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“Kevin, a double Ballon D Or winner was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support,” it said.

X tributes for Keegan:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the all-time greats of our game. Our thoughts and condolences are with Kevin’s friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin 🤍 pic.twitter.com/QoMjXIFvrz — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 20, 2026

Heartbreaking news 💔Kevin Keegan was an incredible man and such an inspiration to myself and so many others. Thoughts and prayers with all the family circle at this incredibly difficult time. RIP boss. 😢 — Keith Gillespie (@KeithGillespie7) July 20, 2026

I’ve just been passed the really sad news 😩The great Kevin Keegan has passed away!He gave me great joy in my teens has a hugh LFC fan,and the saying says never meet you’re hero’s ?

Well i did!!Roger Hunt and KK and they surpassed everything i thought they were has people.Our… — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) July 20, 2026