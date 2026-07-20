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Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan dies: Media

  • FILE | Kevin Keegan during the 1982/83 season
  • Image Credits :
  • Action Images via Reuters
Reuters

Former English footballer and manager Kevin Keegan has died at the age of 75, British media reported on Monday.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,” Keegan’s family said in a statement, as quoted by Sky Sports.

The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments.

“Kevin, a double Ballon D Or winner was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin’s incredible medical team for all their support,” it said.

X tributes for Keegan:

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