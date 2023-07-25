Former employees of Black Chrome mine have come forward to accuse the mining company of failing to honour their severance packages, which include provident funds, after being retrenched when the mine went into liquidation two years ago.

The mine is currently undergoing a business rescue process as it prepares to fully reopen.

The disgruntled workers, represented by Raymond Mmabanna, are not only demanding their unpaid dues but are also seeking reinstatement into their former positions now that the mine is operational again.

Mmabanna stated, “We are talking about 1050 people that are affected. We engaged with management at Black Chrome, and we are demanding R268 million in outstanding labour payments owed to employees who are currently unemployed.

“Our wish is that people must be reinstated since the mine has re-opened, they must be reinstated and re-employed,” he adds.

The situation has left the affected former employees facing financial hardship as they await resolution and compensation for their lost wages.