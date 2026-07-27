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Former Emfuleni fleet manager appears in court for bail application

  • [FILE] Empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

A former Emfuleni Local Municipality fleet manager has appeared briefly in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Monday for a formal bail application.

The 42-year-old faces charges of fraud, corruption and theft linked to an alleged R16 million ghost fleet tender.

He is accused of overseeing the irregular procurement of eighteen municipal vehicles, including trucks and bakkies.

Investigators allege that despite the municipality paying the full amount, only seven vehicles were delivered.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail judgment.

The accused remains in custody.

Police spokesperson, Luitenant Amanda van Wyk, says, “His arrest is linked to the alleged irregular awarding and implementation of a municipal vehicle fleet tender, in which approximately R16 million was paid to a service provider for the delivery of 18 municipal vehicles, including UD trucks and bakkies. Investigations revealed that only seven of the procured vehicles were delivered to the municipality, despite full payment allegedly having been made to the service provider.”

Former Emfuleni Local Municipality fleet manager’s case postponed to next week Monday

Credit: Zine Buthelezi

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