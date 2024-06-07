Former Deputy President urges SA men to combat gender-based violence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has called on all South African men to take a stand against gender-based violence. Mlambo-Ngcuka was speaking at the funeral of celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg.

Letlape, who was commonly known as the “Pastry Princess,” died last week. Her lifeless body was found on Thursday last week at her partner’s house.

Mlambo-Ngcuka says South Africa cannot continue with this level of violence against women.

“I ask that the men in South Africa take this and be in front. Because this is their problem. Violence of men against women is a male issue. And men, if they decide that they will never hit anyone, that would be the end of the story. So we urge everybody to do what they can. It is not good enough to be a good man and not be a perpetrator.”

Meanwhile, Letlape’s alleged killer 40-year-old Sibusiso Zitha’s court case has been postponed to Thursday next week in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

Zitha is facing a murder charge. He handed himself over to the police last weekend after being on the run for several days.

It is reported that the accused has a pending warrant of arrest for assault.

Two more people have been arrested in connection with Letlape’s murder.

Additional reporting by Monique Lewis