The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that the former Police Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has been released on parole.

Mdluli and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi were sentenced to five-years in jail for kidnapping, assault and intimidation in September 2020.

Mdluli and Mthunzi had kidnapped and assaulted Oupa Ramogibe, his wife and Mdluli’s ex-partner Tshidi Buthelezi and her friend Alice Manana in 1998.

The video below is reporting on the sentencing of Richard Mdluli:

Ramogibe died in 1999.

Buthelezi has also died.

It is not yet clear if Mthunzi will also be released on parole.

The department’s spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says, “He qualified to be considered for Parole Placement after serving 1/3 of the sentence as he falls under the Phaahla Judgment. His minimum detention period was on 28 May 2022.”

“But he could not be considered for parole placement at the time due to a pending court case. Subsequently, he was given a bail of R10 000 (paid in full on 28 June 2022) thus paving the way for his parole consideration process to proceed,” adds Nxumalo.