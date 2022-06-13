Three former senior officials from the office of the Chief Justice have been accused of benefiting from a R225-million IT subcontract.

The trio are accused of facilitating a process which led to the awarding of a contract to the multinational media and technology company, Thomson Reuters.

Reports say the former chief financial officer Casper Coetzer, former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk, and the former chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube resigned last month.

Legal expert Advocate Paul Hoffman says: “I am afraid that it does require investigation and it is just as well that the OCJ (Office of the Chief Justice) is taking legal advice on the matter. The criteria are that the procurement must be fair, equitable, cost effective, competitive and transparent. It is possible that these criteria were not complied with. It is also possible that they weren’t complied with from these proper investigations on the facts of the matter.”