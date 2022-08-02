Former CEO in the Office of the Public Protector Vussy Mahlangu was questioned about the alleged confiscation of laptops of senior managers. He was also asked whether proper disciplinary procedures were followed against some staff members.

Mahlangu was asked by African National Congress (ANC) MP Xola Nqola during question time by members of the Section 194 Committee. He has been testifying in the inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

Nqola wanted clarity after previous witnesses fingered Mahlangu and Mkhwebane in a “witch hunt” against those who challenged the Public Protector.

“If Mr Mahlangu can take us into his confidence, as much as some of the staff were suspended, has the office followed all the due processes of suspending and charging and investigating those particular staff members? It is alleged that Mr Mahlangu and his office has confiscated laptops of some of the managers in the office of the Public Protector, such that there is information that we would have required as the committee that we could not find which would have been lost in that process,” says Nqola.

Meanwhile in his response to Nqola, Mahlangu denied that laptops were confiscated and added that all disciplinary processes were followed.

“The investigators in the leaking of information, they didn’t confiscate the laptops but they had to take the laptops in order to determine certain information that the movement of the information, and you would know that chair those people would also have been vetted. It’s not just people that can leak the information of the organisation without proper procedures. Yes honourable chair, all the disciplinary cases followed a legal way of doing things, a procedural way of doing things. We heard earlier about how Matlawe resigned and then the letter of suspension came thereafter, which I am not privy to that. But again you very well [know] that if there were some of any procedural unfairness in the process of disciplinary process, the person will have recourse in that he will bring to the attention of the Chairperson about how he has been treated and all the stuff,” says Mahlangu.