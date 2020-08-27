Dr Sindisile Maclean was Buffalo City Municipality mayor from the year 2000 to 2006.

Eastern Cape ANC stalwart and former mayor of Buffalo City Municipality, Dr Sindisile Maclean has passed away.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province says Maclean was admitted to hospital two weeks ago. The cause of death has not been made public.

He served as an Eastern Cape MPL from 1994 to 2000 and was the mayor of Buffalo City municipality from 2000 to 2006.

After his political career, he moved into the academic arena at the University of Fort Hare and later the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth.

Provincial ANC spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi, says the party remembers him for his humility, his abilities as a civil servant, and as a person who embodied an upright social standing.