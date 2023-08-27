Former Banyana Banyana striker Khabo Zitha’s sister who was doused with petrol in June this year by her late boyfriend, is now back on her feet again. 50-year-old Lindiwe Zitha has been discharged from hospital where she had spent almost two months fighting for her life.

Zitha said her woes started when she tried to end their relationship after she learned that Eric Marakalala was a married man. But when he failed to win her love back and he did the unthinkable.

Marakalala was arrested but later died in police custody after his first court appearance. However, the news came as a relief for Zitha who’s still traumatised

[GRAPHIC CONTENT] In related video below, suspect accused of setting alight a Mamelodi woman dies in police custody:

Her mother who ended up being hospitalised in the wake of the attack has warned women to be vigilant.

Doing bead work was Zitha’s means of survival. But she wont be able to continue as she can no longer use her hands. However she’s thankful to be alive.

She’s taking each day as it comes And she’s also warned people not only to use their hearts but also their heads when entering into relationships.