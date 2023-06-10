Legendary former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker has passed on, a family statement says.

Barker, 78, made history when he coached the South African football team to victory at the 1996 African Cup of Nations on home soil, the first time the country appeared in the tournament after apartheid.

He also oversaw the side’s qualification for the World Cup in France two years later.

Barker’s career spanned over 40 years as a coach.

Barker mentored teams including AmaZulu, Manning Rangers, Durban City, Durban Bush Bucks, Santos Cape Town, Wits and as his last assignment, Maritzburg United, which came to an end in 2016.

The family statement says, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.”

Barker was suffering from Lewy Body Dementia (LBD), a disease associated with abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Barker:

