Former Australia batter Warner convicted, fined for drink-driving.

Former Australia batsman David Warner was convicted and fined A$1 500 ($1 065) for drink-driving by a Sydney court on Tuesday after being arrested in April.

Warner, one of Australia’s most decorated cricketers, pleaded guilty after failing a breath test on the Easter weekend when driving his family home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs after a social function.

The 39-year-old’s blood-alcohol reading was more than twice the legal limit.

Waverley Local Court heard Warner stopped his car when he saw the roadside breath-testing site and attempted to swap seats with a female passenger.

“I accept Mr Warner is unlikely to re-offend,” Judge Clare Farnan told the court in comments published by Australian media. “(But) regrettably, drink-driving is still a significant factor in many crashes in New South Wales.”

The offence was aggravated because children were in the car at the time, Farnan said.

Warner, who played 112 tests and over 250 limited-overs internationals for Australia, will need to fit an interlock device in his car which will prevent it from starting if it detects alcohol in his system.

He left the court without commenting to a large media pack. Warner’s management did not provide immediate comment when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

Before Farnan’s decision, Warner’s lawyer told the court his client should be spared conviction because he had suffered extra punishment as a result of media coverage.

“Commercial opportunities (are) being affected,” Australian media quoted Awais Ahmad as saying.

Warner works for Fox Sports Australia as a commentator and was part of the local broadcaster’s team covering the recent Australia-Bangladesh test in Darwin.

He is captain of Big Bash League team Sydney Thunder, which is part of a New South Wales state government campaign to deter drink-driving.

Cricket New South Wales (NSW) did not comment on Warner’s position as Thunder captain when contacted by Reuters on Tuesday.

“Our organisation is a strong advocate of safe driving, including avoiding drink driving,” Cricket NSW said in a statement.

“We continue to take this incident seriously, including educating all players on the importance of safe driving.”