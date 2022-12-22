Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule insists that the criminal prosecution against him is being used to neutralise him politically.

Magashule blames his political rival and Free State ANC convenor, Mxolisi Dukwana, for his legal woes.

Magashule, former Human Settlements Director-General, Thabani Zulu, and businessman, Edwin Sodi, have filed papers in the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the High Court judgment which dismissed their application to have charges against them quashed.

Magashule contends that the State relied on Dukwana’s testimony before the State Capture Commission.

Dukwana alleged that Magashule received donations from the assassinated businessman, Phikolomzi “Igo” Mpambani, in favour of awarding the multimillion-rand asbestos roof removal contract.