A former African National Congress (ANC) official and a former South African Revenue Services (SARS) accountant have been found guilty of tax fraud amounting to R16 million in George in the Western Cape.

Mzwanele Major Sokopo, the former regional secretary of the ANC in the Southern Cape and his co-accused Ndileka Precious Mfunda appeared in the Thembalethu Regional Magistrate’s Court. They are accused of defrauding several municipalities through their company.

It’s alleged that Mfunda, who was hired by the business as a consultant, submitted fraudulent claims to SARS from 2009 until 2014. Her duties were to do audits and interact with the municipalities on behalf of the business.

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hani says both submitted false returns and didn’t declare or pay their personal tax. The commission of all amounts saved by the municipalities were then paid into the business account.

The matter was remanded to July for sentencing.