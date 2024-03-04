Former ANC NEC Member Nathi Nhleko resigns from the party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former African National Congress (ANC) NEC Member and Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has resigned from the governing party.

In his seven-page letter addressed to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula and President Cyril Ramaphosa among others, Nhleko expressed his dissatisfaction over Mbalula’s assertion that he was sweating and called a swimming pool a fire pool during the investigation into former President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla residence.

In 2015, Nhleko produced a report which found that the culvert, chicken run, cattle kraal, swimming pool, amphitheater and visitors’ center all formed part of security upgrades to Zuma’s home.

Last month he slammed Mbalula, describing him as the worst Secretary-General in the ANC in its over 112-year history.

He says his resignation was prompted by the fact that the ANC he loved dearly had turned into something he could no longer recognize.