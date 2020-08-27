Makhosi Khoza gestures during an interview with Reuters in Johannesburg, South Africa, July 18,2017. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Former African National Congress Member of Parliament Dr. Makhosi Khoza is the latest prominent political figure to join Herman Mashaba’s new political party.

Mashaba announced it during a virtual press conference about the official launch of the party that will take place on Saturday.

The former Johannesburg Mayor established the People’s Dialogue last year, following his departure from the Democratic Alliance, calling it a platform for public engagement about the political future of South Africa.

Mashaba says Khoza would form part of the leadership of the party.

“Lerato Ngobeni is another newcomer to politics. She will bring her vast experience and skills to the role of National Spokesperson, Funzi Ngobeni. Andre Coetzee and Paul Boughey will form part of our leadership team as strategic individuals who have been with us since the early days of the People’s Dialogue. Ladies and gentlemen, they will be joined by Makhosi Khoza, Vytjie Mentor, Lt.Gen De Lange David Tembe, and Vivian Low.”

The People’s Dialogue leader says the launch of the party promises to be a historical moment in the political landscape of South Africa.

“When I resigned from the DA last year, I was confronted by so many voices who have given up on our political system. They were clear that we need a new political alternative that can unseat the ANC and to put the people of South Africa on a path to prosperity. That is why we launched the People’s Dialogue in December last year to have a discussion about the political vision of the country.”

