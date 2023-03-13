Former ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi says as an established politician, he will not be relegated to the position of national spokesperson.

Baloyi was speaking to the media this afternoon, after confirming his resignation from ActionSA.

This follows reports of tensions between Baloyi and party leader Herman Mashaba.

In a statement, the party pointed to irreconcilable differences on the running of the Gauteng provincial structures.

Following meetings held between ActionSA President and Bongani Baloyi, it has been mutually agreed that ActionSA and Baloyi will go their separate ways.https://t.co/afRU2rkwnf — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 13, 2023

Baloyi says he will not compromise himself.

“I’ve got a strong name, I’ve got a strong brand, I’ve delivered things in local government that no other leaders in this country have delivered in the space of time I’ve been there and I’ve proven to anybody beyond any doubt that young people can lead and young people must lead. So I can’t then be relegated somewhere because no process to justify nothing, no accusation put to me nothing at all but just a decision. So I’m not gonna allow that to happen to myself. My destiny is in my hands, firmly in my hands. Nobody can take away my education, no body can take away my experience, no one. Now I’ve got more experience, I’ve been in an established party, now I’ve been in a new party, I know the best of both worlds.”

