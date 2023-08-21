Three foreign nationals have been arrested after they were found in possession of a suspected stolen trailer and container carrying R6 million worth of copper in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg.

According to police investigations, it is believed that the driver picked up a truck from a terminal in Bayhead last week.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the truck was later found abandoned in Bayhead without the trailer and the container.

“The matter was reported to the police and investigations commenced. Intelligence was gathered and operationalised, leading to the recovery of the trailer and its loot at a farm in Bishopstowe, Pietermaritzburg. Three foreign nationals were arrested and charged for being in possession of suspected stolen property. The suspects were due to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 21 August 2023.”