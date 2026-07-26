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Foreign national in Free State to appear in court for murder

  • Graphic representing an arrest and court appearance
  • Image Credits :
  • X_@SAPoliceService
Kamogelo Seekoei

A 38-year-old foreign national is expected to appear in the Virginia Magistrate’s Court in the Free State, on Monday on charges of murder, contravening the Immigration Act and the possession of a dangerous weapon. This follows the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Karabo Zava at a shebeen in Stilte Park, on Friday.

According to information, Zava was stabbed with a sharp object. Police spokesperson Palesa Thabana says the victim sustained injuries to her neck and chest. She was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced deceased on arrival.

Thabana elaborates, “The suspect was traced on the same day and arrested in an open field, in Meloding. The motive for the murder is unclear at this stage and will form part of the police investigation. The suspect is expected to appear before the Virginia Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 July. He is facing charges of murder, contravention of the Immigration Act, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

 

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