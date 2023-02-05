Mourners at Moeketsi Molelekoa’s funeral service say he will be remembered for his hard work and dedication. The renowned assistant referee died in a car crash in his hometown of Botshabelo, Free State, two weeks ago.

He was 31.

Max, as Moeketsi Molelekoa was fondly called, was a respected assistant referee. He was also a FIFA-accredited match official.

Molelekoa’s first international match was the African Cup of Nations qualifier between Zambia and Algeria in March 2021.

Molelekoa has been selected to officiate in the upcoming CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt. He officiated in the 2022 COSAFA Cup in Durban and was also involved in the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup matches.

Sadly, his life was cut short in a collision between his car and a bus two weeks ago.