Football for Humanity match holds great significance: Presidency

The Presidency says the Football for Humanity match involving the Palestine National Football Team holds great significance, as it takes place on a day embedded in the history of South Africa and in a momentous period for the Palestinian solidarity movement.

In a statement, the Presidency says on this day in 1990, former President Nelson Mandela was released from prison, marking the victory of the liberation struggle against apartheid.

The match will take place at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town this afternoon.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the event as well as the city’s Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The Palestine team arrived last week upon an invitation from the South African Football Association (SAFA) in the Western Cape.

The Palestinians will take on a South African team in two exhibition matches.

The occasion takes place under the theme: Peace, hope and solidarity.

The event is a symbol of the country’s historic solidarity with the people of Palestine and their struggles against occupation.

The South African side will be coached by football legends Boebie Solomons, Jomo Sono and Farouk Khan.

