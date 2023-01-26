Consumer statistics show that South Africans are paying R565.40 more for a basic basket of food year-on-year.

The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group discovered in its monthly report that the basket, which consists of 44 basic foods such as rice, maize, oil, and beans, now costs R4 917.42.

Program Co-coordinator at the Group, Mervyn Abrahams says the Child Support Grant of R480.00 is significantly less than the R853.00 average cost to feed a child a basic nutritious diet.

“The household affordability index and the food basket has increased in the month of January by R64.25 or 1.3% and this takes the cost of the basket of 44 very basic foods for a household of 7 persons to R4 917.42.”