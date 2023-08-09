The recent spotlight on Women’s Sports has drawn attention to the long-standing call for equality in the sporting industry, with Banyana Banyana continuing their fight for pay parity and gender equality in football.

The media industry also mirrors similar trends in women’s sports, where several women are pioneering the era of female sports anchoring.

Among them is Motsweding FM’s Mosela Mokgosi, who has worked for the station for sixteen years.

The rise of women in sports broadcasting has boosted the drive to level the playing field in this male-dominated sector.

Mosela Mokgosi from the SABC’s Motsweding FM, is among those at the forefront of securing change for women and girls in sport. She cites the 2010 world cup as one of her historic career highlights.

Sport presenter at Motsweding FM Mosela Mokgosi says, “I saw Carol, Lesego Seswai and Connie Matjipa from Thobela FM doing sports, then I said what is it that is so difficult for other women to do sports, I mean it’s so easy. I said to myself let me try as Mosela and then well that’s when I started 2010 FIFA World Cup. I met so many players so I think it’s a historic moment for me to meet European players.”

Local media also empowers female sports presenters. But Sports Bulletin Reader at Mahikeng FM, Masego Riet, says despite seven years in the industry, the journey hasn’t been an easy one.

“There are some obstacles where somehow like for an example going to the field to cover some story or maybe at the stadium or maybe field around like at tournaments. When getting there people will be surprised like why do you know football? I don’t want to be just behind the mic. I want to grow. When I started in this sports field or sports industry, I just wanted to see myself as a commentator.”

Tebogo Phakedi SABC News Journalist, “These trailblazing female sports broadcasters aspire for the day in which the voice of a female commentator is not a rare occurrence.”

Mokgosi says, “One day my dream is to see other women adding numbers we’ve seen Connie Matjipa, I don’t know any other person unless it’s Bathabile from Ikwekwezi but Sotho and Tswana speaking radio stations we do not have any woman who is a Sports commentator. Now I would like to see many women enter into sports and be sports commentators.“

Regardless of a barrage of obstacles, the end goal for these women is to ensure that they leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.